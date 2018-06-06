UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 124

1 month 1 week 1 day ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News
By: Ethan Stein and Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producers and Sierra Morris, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - One man died Friday evening on Highway 124 after he hit a mail box and turned upside down, troopers said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Donald Ross, of Sturgeon, was wearing his seat belt while driving his Ford F250 on the highway near Country Boy Avenue.

The crash, which happened around 8:25 p.m., shut down parts of Highway 124.

"He lost control for some unknown reason and again came across left the right side of the road, said Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Department. "He came across the roadway and ended up where he is right now." 

Blomenkamp said there was extensive damage to the roof of the vehicle, but first responders were able to remove Ross from it.

"We were able to pop the driver’s side door, cut the seat belt and fairly easily got him out of there. Unfortunately, he was not viable, Blomenkamp said. 

This is Troop F's eighth fatality for April and 17th fatality for this year. 

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to add information about the victim.)

More News

Grid
List

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:26:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:51:21 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson announces new senior staff
Parson announces new senior staff
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 90°
4pm 90°
5pm 91°
6pm 90°