UPDATE: Wal-Mart Reopened After Bomb Scare

MARSHALL - An official with the Marshall Police Department said Marshall's Wal-Mart was reopened following a bomb scare on Wednesday. Sergeant Roger Gibson said the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team from Whiteman Airforce base thought the cylindrical object wasn't an I.E.D., contrary to initial worries.

Gibson said when the crew opened up the device it discovered the object was part of a geocaching game. Inside the object was a scroll noting all the places the object had been.

The object was handed over to the Marshall Police Department. Gibson said the device looked so much like a bomb that the crew from the airforce base asked to have the object back after the investigation to help train future crews on what an I.E.D. could look like.

Original Story:

MARSHALL - Sergeant Gibson with the Marshall Police Department said the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team took an x-ray of the cylindrical object because they said it met the criteria for an I.E.D on Wednesday. However, after looking at the x-ray, the team does not believe it is an I.E.D. and the crew will open up the object.

Sergeant Gibson said a K9 unit is examining the rest of the store to make sure it is clear.

Sergeant Gibson said the store and surrounding stores were evacuated and crews from Whiteman Airforce Base are currently looking for explosive devices in the store.

Sergeant Gibson said Wal-Mart asset protection associates noticed a group of men acting suspicious near the garden center. They monitored the group of men until they eventually left the store. Once the men left, they went to the mens' initial location and discovered a cylinder object wrapped in electrical tape attached to a guard rail and hidden from view. The workers contacted the Marshall Police Department and the police contacted a crew at Whiteman Airforce Base.