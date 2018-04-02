UPDATE: Witness Describes Jefferson City Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Eyewitnesses and neighbors said Monday there was more than two victims at a Break Time convenience store in Jefferson City Sunday.

Police received several 911 calls early on New Year's Day about shots fired at the Break Time on Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City. Police believe there were two victims in the shooting, 20-year-old Gregory Ruff and 19-year-old Markus Davis, both of Jefferson City.

The men went to Capitol Region Medical Center Sunday to get treatment for their wounds. Ruff was later sent to University Hospital in Columbia. Police called the wounds to both men not life threatening and report both were treated and released.

Police found a car at the Jefferson City hospital with gunshot holes in it, as well as multiple shell casings at the Break Time.

But there were also shell casings found next door at Rent-N-Go Autos. The used car dealership has two locations, one in Columbia and the other where the shooting occurred in Jefferson City. Two of its cars and the building were struck. John Drane, manager of the Jefferson City location, said he learned about the shooting an hour after it happened. Police told him that there was broken glass and possible vandalism.

Drane said, "Yeah we were struck by some of the bullets, but we are quite lucky. When we got that call, we came down here pretty worried, but once we saw the damage, it wasn' that bad."

Both cars are insured and can be sold to the public once they are fixed. They both received body damage.

Police believe more than one shooter was involved in the incident.

And an eyewitness agreed. He said that a car stopped in the middle of the street, in front of Break Time. The witness reported seeing an arm come out of a window with a gun and saw flames come from the gun.

Early Monday morning, the Jefferson City Police were seen leaving the Break Time. Staff at Break Time were tight-lipped, but did say, "One of them was just here to buy something."

At this time the investigation is ongoing.