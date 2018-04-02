UPDATE: Woman Arrested For Cooper County Infant's Death

BOONVILLE - A Columbia woman remains behind bars Friday for the death of a Cooper County infant. Authorities arrested Treschell Kemp Thursday for the death of an 11 week old infant. The infant died in Cooper County on May 14, 2012.



The Cooper County Sheriff's Department told KOMU Friday the investigation took so long because they do not have the man power to assign one person to just one case. For this investigation, the department brought in the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team to assist with the investigation.

Jerry Wolfe, the Cooper County Sheriff said the department was cautious in releasing information about the investigation because they did not want released information to effect the investigation.

He also said the crime scene was not suspicious at first, so there was a delay in starting the investigation.

In a probable cause statement released from the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office, reports indicate Kemp shoved a pacifier into the mouth of an 11 week old female identified as JW in the release.

Jerry Wolfe, the Cooper County Sheriff said the woman was not related to the infant, but could not release anymore information on the case at this time.