UPDATE: woman assaulted in attempted armed robbery at Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA- Police have arrested two suspects for attempted armed robbery that took place in the JCPenney parking lot at the Columbia Mall on Monday night.

Police arrested Sarena N. Rothenberger, 19, and Lance E. Rothenberger, 25, around 6 p.m. on three counts of armed criminal action and robbery in the first degree.

A CPD press release said one of them approached a 69-year-old woman from Sedalia and demanded her purse. The victim said she did not have a purse, and the suspect "assaulted the victim with a sharp object."

The suspect ran away without any of the victim's belongings, got in a car and drove toward Fairview Road.

Medical professionals treated the victim for minor injuries, but she refused to go to a hospital.

Officers believe the two are responsible for a similar incident that happened at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant a short time later.

