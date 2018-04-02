UPDATE: Woman Thrown From Vehicle on Discovery Parkway in Fair Condition

COLUMBIA - The woman thrown from a vehicle Monday afternoon was released this evening from the University Hospital in Columbia.

A hospital administrator says she was taken to the Trauma Room and in fair condition. Due to privacy regulations, the hospital cannot release her name for 24 hours.

KOMU 8 News has contacted Highway Patrol and the Columbia Police Department, but no new information is available.