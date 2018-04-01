UPDATED: 4 charged in Missouri holdup that led to officer wounded

By: The Associated Press

Updated 3/30 4:00

Two other people, 51-year-old Donald Nussbaum and 56-year-old James McChan, were charged Thursday with allegedly taking Wyatt and Santiago-Torres to the home to commit the crime.

Original:

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have accused two men of robbing a suburban Kansas City home where police say a responding officer was shot and wounded.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged 28-year-old Joseph Wyatt and 27-year-old Ronar Santiago-Torres with robbery, armed criminal action, burglary and kidnapping.

Court documents allege the men forced their way into an Independence man's home and held him at gunpoint before assaulting and robbing him. While trying to escape officers who responded, the suspects drove the victim's car through the closed garage door.

Police said the suspects exchanged gunfire with police, wounding an officer. The suspects were arrested after a short chase.

The wounded officer remained hospitalized Thursday.

Prosecutors have not filed charges related to the shooting.

Online court records don't show whether Wyatt or Santiago-Torres have attorneys.