Updated App Helps New Businesses Find Space

COLUMBIA - The District and Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI) have updated a service the groups brought to Columbia to make the process of searching for space easier for new business owners. The District recently updated its database adding two prime commercial spaces on Ninth Street.

Instead of walking around downtown looking for vacancy signs, people can use LocationOne, a mobile app on smartphones that shows what commercial locations are available.

The app was introduced about a year ago, said District Director Carrie Gartner, but new spaces are being updated on a regular basis.

To download the application for Andorid devices, click here. To get it on the Apple store, click here.