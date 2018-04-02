UPDATED: Man dies of gunshot wound after transport to hospital

COLUMBIA - Police have identified the man who died of gunshot wound at the hospital Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Quail Drive at 6:28 p.m.for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers later learned medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

Columbia Police detectives identified the victim as 20-year-old Damian Ramon Davis. Davis was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still actively working this investigation to determine what led up to Davis sustaining the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-875-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

This story has been updated with new information as of 10:30 a.m. on July 24.