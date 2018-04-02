Updike Advances to Gymnastics National Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, AR -- Freshman Rachel Updike is headed to the 2012 NCAA National Gymnastics Championships in Duluth, Georgia, after earning a 39.350 all-around total at the Regional meet. No. 19 Mizzou earned a fourth place finish at the 2012 NCAA Fayetteville Regional with a team total of 195.450. The UCLA Bruins took first at the meet with a 197.225 followed by Arkansas who scored 196.825 and Boise State (196.050).

By the luck of the draw, the Tigers started the meet on vault. Mizzou came out strong, putting up a 48.775 team total. Tori Howard was the first competitor for the Tigers and she stuck her vault for a 9.700 score. Brittani Price followed for a 9.700 as well. Freshman Kelsy Landreth posted a 9.525, while Mary Burke recorded a 9.675 on her vault. Both Rachel Updike and Katelyn Trevino put up 9.850 scores to close out the rotation on a high note. After the first rotation the Tigers were in third place. UCLA took an early lead, posting a 49.075 on bars followed by Maryland who recorded a 48.875 on the beam.

After a bye, Mizzou was headed to the uneven bars. The Tigers put up a 48.625 on the event to bring the team total to 97.400, a score that put the team in fifth at the meet. Mackenzie McGill started off the rotation earning a 9.700 on her routine, and freshman Colleen Mulcahy recorded a 9.700 score as well. Taylor Medrea put up a 9.675 on the event, while both Updike and Heizelman recorded 9.725 scores. Mary Burke posted a 9.775 on her bar routine to contribute to the team total as well.

The Tigers advanced to balance beam in the fourth rotation to put up a 48.800 on the event. Updike performed a solid routine to lead the Tigers, and she posted a 9.875 score. Burke followed, earning a strong 9.850 as well. Howard recorded a 9.750 while Kappler earned a 9.700 in the lead-off position. Medrea recorded a 9.625 on the event as well.

MU took one more bye before heading to the floor, Medrea led off the rotation with a great floor routine. She earned a 9.800 score, and Trevino followed her to score a 9.775. Always energetic, Howard hit her passes on floor to put up a 9.850 and give the Tigers a boost. Updike had a great showing for the Tigers as well as she put up a 9.900 score to tie for third on the event. Burke followed in the lineup, earning a 9.875 for her routine. Briana Conkle was the final competitor for the Tigers and she scored a 9.825 on her routine.

The NCAA National Competition will be held at the Gwinnett Center from April 20-22.