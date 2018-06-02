Updike Advances to Individual Event Finals

DULUTH, GA -- Freshman Rachel Updike became the second freshman in program history to earn All-America honors at the NCAA National Championships on Friday. With her score of 9.875, Updike earned First Team All-America honors on the floor exercise and the chance to compete for a National Title at the Individual Event Finals on April 22.

"We are really proud of Rachel," head coach Rob Drass said. "She did a great job tonight. It is an incredible achievement to earn All-America honors as a freshman. We are grateful for the opportunity to extend the season even more and extremely excited to compete for a national championship on floor."

Rotating with Ohio State, Updike started the Championships with a bye before heading to the uneven bars where she earned a 9.650. Things began to come together for Updike on her favorite event as she posted a 9.875 on the balance beam. After a quick bye, Updike went on to score the same thing on the floor exercise. She also recorded a 9.875 on vault.

"It was really fun to be here as a freshman tonight," Updike said. "I think the meet could have gone a little bit better, but I was working through some nerves. I'm really excited for Sunday, especially now because I know what to expect. This is an exciting opportunity and I'm very grateful for it."

In the second semifinal session, Updike placed in a tie for 13th on the vault and took 40th on the bars. She tied for 16th on the balance beam and tied for fourth on the floor exercise. Her 9.875 scores on the beam and floor advance her to the Individual Event Finals on Sunday, April 22.