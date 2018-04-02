Updike Earns Sixth Newcomer of the Week Honor

IRVING, TX -- Missouri's Rachel Updike has picked up another Big 12 weekly gymnastics honor for competition February 17-19. This is Updike's sixth Newcomer of the Week honor this season, tying her with former MU gymnast Sarah Shire for second-most in one year. OU's Kiera Redmond-Sturms currently holds the record when she earned seven in 2008.

Updike recorded a 9.900 on vault Friday, contributing to the Tigers' vault score of 49.350, which ties for the second-highest team vault score in Mizzou history. The freshman earned her second 9.900 of the night on floor, tying teammate Mary Burke for second place. Tabbing a 9.850 on beam, the Olathe, Kan.-native matched her career high. Updike ranks in the top 30 nationally in every event she competes in (vault, beam and floor).