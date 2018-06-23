Updike Earns Third Consecutive Big 12 Honor

COLUMBIA -- Freshman Rachel Updike was named Newcomer of the Week by the Big 12 for the third consecutive week on Tuesday. Updike is the first gymnast in the conference to receive the Newcomer of the Week award three weeks in a row, and it is the first time that Missouri has won the award in three consecutive weeks.

This is the third time in Missouri history that a Missouri gymnast has won the same Conference award three weeks in a row, Sarah Shire was named Big 12 Gymnast of the week in three consecutive weeks in 2009 and in 2010.

The honor comes for Updike after she took three event titles at the Tigers' upset of No. 18 Denver on January 20. Updike scored a 9.875 on vault, 9.800 on beam and a career-high 9.925 on floor to help lead the Tigers.

Updike and the Tigers make their next appearance on Saturday, January 28 in Lincoln, Nebraska when the Tigers face Nebraska at 7 P.M.