Updike Garners Ninth Weekly Award

COLUMBIA - The Big 12 Conference has announced that freshman Rachel Updike has earned this week's Newcomer of the Week award. The award is Updike's ninth individual weekly honor of the season, the most earned by any gymnast in the conference. Updike surpassed Oklahoma's Kiera Redmond-Sturns who held the previous record as she earned seven individual weekly conference honors in one season.

The award comes for Updike after the Tigers competed at Alabama at a Tornado Relief meet. The Tigers posted a 195.375 team score, and Updike recorded a 9.900 on floor to tie for first on the event. She also recorded a 9.850 on vault and beam. The score matches her personal best on the balance beam.

Updike is ranked among the top gymnasts in the nation as she sits at No. 16 on the vault with a regional qualifying score (RQS) of 9.900. She is also ranked tenth on floor with a season-high 9.925 score.

Updike and the Tigers host No. 9 Arkansas at the Hearnes Center on Friday, March 16. Fans are encouraged to wear black to the event and support the seniors at their last home gymnastics meet. The Tigers will hit the floor at 6:30 p.m.