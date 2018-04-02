Updike Receives Newcomer of the Week, Primetime Performer Honors

COLUMBIA -- Freshman Rachel Updike has been named to CollegeSports360's Primetime Performer Honor Roll. She earned the honor after taking three event titles at the Tigers' season opening meet against No. 24 Iowa State. Updike has received the honor of Big 12 Newcomer of the Week by the League Office on Tuesday.

Updike competed on three events for the Tigers in her first collegiate meet. She earned a 9.900 on vault, 9.850 on beam and a 9.875 on floor to take all three event titles.

CollegeSports360 gives out Primetime Performer honors to athletes who performed at a high level in an event that involves a nationally ranked opponent. The athlete must also exhibit strong leadership among his or her teammates.

The Tigers make their next appearance on Friday, January 13 in Cedar City, Utah as they face Southern Utah at 7 P.M.