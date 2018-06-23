Updike Wins Eighth Weekly Award

COLUMBIA - Freshman Rachel Updike has been chosen as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the eighth time this season on Tuesday. Updike's eight weekly awards this season are the most for a gymnast in the Big 12 Conference as Oklahoma's Kiera-Redmond Sturns held the previous record of seven individual weekly honors in one season.

The Tigers competed at No. 22 Denver with Western Michigan and West Virginia over the past weekend. Updike took the vault title with a score of 9.950, which tied her personal best. She also tied for first on floor with a 9.875.

Updike and the Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend for a competition against No. 4 Alabama. The meet is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 9.