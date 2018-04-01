Updike Wraps Up 2012 Season at Nationals

DULUTH, GA -- Freshman Rachel Updike wrapped up the 2012 gymnastics season with an 11th place finish on floor at the NCAA Individual Event Championships. Updike tallied a combined score of 8.4375 on her floor routine after working through a few uncharacteristic falls.

Georgia's Kat Ding took won the floor championship title with a 9.950 score. Geralen Stack-Eaton on Alabama and Elyse Hopfner-Hibbs on UCLA followed in a tie for second with scores of 9.9375.

Updike's 2012 season proved to be one of the most successful seasons for any freshman gymnast at Mizzou. Her performance at Friday's NCAA Semifinal earned her First Team All-America Honors on the floor exercise, making her Mizzou's fifth All-America gymnast, and just the second gymnast to earn all-america honors in her freshman season. She garnered the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award nine times in 2012, the most for any gymnast in the Big 12 Conference as well. Not only that, but Updike was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year for her performances this season.

Updike's performance at the NCAA Individual Event Championships marks the end of the 2012 gymnastics season.