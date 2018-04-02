Upperclassmen Lead Huskies to NCAA Title

ARLINGTON, Tx. (AP) - Connecticut's upperclassmen were too much for the kids of Kentucky.

Poised and experienced, UConn won its second national championship in four years, outlasting Kentucky and its stable of freshmen Monday night.

UConn (32-8) dominated early, withstood a big charge late in the first half and made all the clutch plays down the stretch of a 60-54 victory that made Kevin Ollie the first coach since Michigan's Steve Fisher in 1989 to win a national title in his first NCAA tournament as coach.

Shabazz Napier, the dynamic senior point guard, led the way as he almost always does, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists to bookend his career with national titles.