Urban Crime Summit Comes to St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An urban crime summit comes to St. Louis on Wednesday, two days after city judges rejected calls for a special gun court to help fight violent crime.

The four-day summit convened by Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster began in Kansas City on Monday. Scheduled participants in St. Louis include Mayor Francis Slay, Police Chief Sam Dotson and their St. Louis County counterparts.

Other presenters include New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly and law enforcement consultant William Bratton, a former top police official in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.

Slay, Dotson and Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce plan to take their appeal for a new "armed offender docket" to Missouri lawmakers after city judges instead adopted a compromise plan to expedite trial dates for those accused of violent crimes.