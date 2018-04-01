US 63 Slows Down in Spots

MACON - Missouri drivers should preprare for reduced speed limits along US Route 63 next week near Macon.



MoDot revealed today that the limit will drop from 70 m.p.h. to 65 in the middle of next week, from south of the Kirksville city limits to the north of Macon. MoDOT says the lowered speed limit will make the highway safer and create a "consistent speed limit" along all northern four-lane sections of the highway.



MoDot says they have taken numerous measures to increase safety along these sections, including better lighting and signing, but accidents have continued to happen. The speed reducation is intended to "lessen the severity" of any accidents that still happen along the problematic median crossovers.