US homeland security chief to speak in Missouri

FULTON (AP) - Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson will make a visit to the same Missouri college where Winston Churchill made his famous "Iron Curtain" speech roughly seven decades ago.

Johnson's scheduled Green Foundation Lecture on Wednesday afternoon at Westminster College in Fulton comes at a time of homeland security questions about U.S. plans to accept 10,000 Syrian refugees and concerns about recent cyberattacks.

Johnson's appearance at the college is part of its yearly symposium, this one titled "Security vs. Liberty: Balancing the Scales of Freedom."

Previous Green Lecture speakers have included former presidents Harry Truman and Gerald Ford and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. During a speech there in post-war 1946, Churchill used the term "Iron Curtain" to reference Eastern Europe's growing domination by the then-Soviet Union.