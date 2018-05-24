US Rep. Hartzler wins re-election in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler has won re-election to a west-central Missouri congressional seat.

Hartzler defeated Democrat Nate Irvin and Libertarian Herschel Young in Tuesday's election in the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from Columbia to the Kansas border.

Hartzler will be entering her third term in the U.S. House after defeating longtime Democratic Congressman Ike Skelton in the 2010 election.

She served previously in the Missouri House from 1995 to 2001 and, before that, was a teacher.