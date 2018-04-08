US Sen. Blunt to Tour Flooding on Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is heading out to visit communities along the rising Missouri River.

Blunt planned to meet Friday afternoon with local officials in Jefferson City to discuss flood preparation. The river is still below flood stage near the capital city but is expected to rise as more water is released from dams in upstream states.

On Saturday, Blunt will tour flooded areas in northwestern Missouri with U.S. Rep. Sam Graves and officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Blunt says he'll also be talking with colleagues about reviewing the river's management through a system of reservoirs, dams and controlled releases upstream. The senator says he thinks flood control should be the first priority, with recreation at the bottom.