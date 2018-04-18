US Sen. Claire McCaskill to serve on jury in Missouri trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri will be spending the next few days on a St. Louis County jury hearing a civil case.

McCaskill, a Democrat, posted several messages on Twitter throughout the day Monday as she waited to find out if she would be selected for the jury.

The senator, a former prosecutor, said early in the day that she didn't expect to be chosen.

But after a day of tweeting about the television shows the jury pool was watching, what she wore and what was for lunch, the senator was surprised to be chosen.

McCaskill tweeted: "HOLY X@#(asterisk)! I am on the jury" then stopped using social media.

Details of the case McCaskill was chosen for were not immediately available.