US unveils federal law enforcement profiling ban

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration is issuing guidelines that ban federal law enforcement from profiling on the basis of religion, national origin and other characteristics.

The Justice Department said it hopes the new policy being announced Monday can be a model for local police departments.

The policy expands upon decade-old guidelines that banned routine racial profiling.

Besides religion and national origin, the new rules will ban profiling on the basis of gender, gender identity and sexual orientation.

But they also contain major exemptions, including exemptions for Homeland Security agents responsible for screening for security at airports and at the nation's borders.

The guidelines have been contemplated for weeks. But they're being released amid a national conversation about race and policing brought on the Ferguson, Missouri, shooting and other cases.