USA Softball Falls to Canada

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The USA women's softball team took on Canada Saturday afternoon wearing pink for breast cancer awareness. Mizzou's Rhea Taylor and Chelsea Thomas helped Team USA get a 5-2 win against Australia on Friday night.

In the bottom of the second, Canada takes the lead with an opposite field homerun by Katie Cochran, 2-1 Canada on top. Then in the bottom of the third, with Chelsea Thomas pitching, and Canada hits another homerun to take a 3-1 lead. Later on in the third, Thomas gets the strikeout, she had 2 strikeouts but gave up 3 runs on 3 innings pitched.

With the USA down 4-1, you can catch Valerie Arioto hitting dirty for an RBI double to make it 4-2. In the seventh inning, Rhea Taylor strikes out. Taylor went 0-4 in the game. USA falls to Canada 4-2. They will play Japan late Saturday evening.