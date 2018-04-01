USDA Awards More than $300K for Mo. Projects
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Programs that help Missouri's wine producers and urban gardeners are among those sharing $300,000 in federal funding.
State officials say the money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
The largest grant - nearly $60,000 - will help Missouri State University research ways to make the Norton grape more resistant to fungal disease. The University of Missouri's Grape and Wine Institute is receiving nearly $34,000 to help wine grape growers make good decisions about harvest and management.
Nearly $30,000 is going to the Kansas City Community Gardens. Money also will be used to research methods to improve production of nuts, berries, vegetables and flowers throughout the state.
