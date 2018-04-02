USDA Offers Emergency Loans for Farmers Hit by Heat Wave

PRAIRIE HOME - USDA is providing emergency loans for farmers plagued by summer 2011's heat wave. About 100 counties in Missouri were named disaster areas, due to "drought and excessive heat."

Click here to view a complete list of all the counties affected.

The loans last until June 18, 2012. To receive the loans farmers had to meet approval by October 17, 2012.

Robert Alpers of Cooper County has a family run farm. He said the government gives adequate amounts of help, but the help is in the form of loans...which still have to be repaid.

The current interest rate for emergency loans is 3.75% This is low in comparison to the average interest rate on personal loans, which currently sit between 6 and 7%.