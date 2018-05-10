USDA scheduled to publish Missouri crop production data
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will publish the first of four crop production reports for Missouri Monday.
The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) analyzes farmer estimated yields of crops. These numbers are used to forecast state yield and production.
Corn, soybeans, cotton and rice are some of the highest planted crops in the report. NASS said it estimates 3.5 million corn acres were planted and 5.7 million soybean acres. Cotton acres planted are estimated to be around 250,000 and rice around 216,000.
The next reports will release September 11, October 10 and November 10. NASS will publish the results on its website.
[Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the link to NASS' website.]
