Used Christmas Trees Could Sleep with the Fishes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Christmas trees whose holiday purpose has expired can be donated as homes for fish.

The Missouri Department of Conservation uses the natural trees to establish fish habitat in two St. Louis-area lakes. Officials say man-made lakes do not have much fish habitat, and the trees provide woody cover.

The trees attract invertebrates that are a good food source for small fish, which attract larger fish. Young fish also can hide among the trees.

Conservation crews tie the Christmas trees to concrete blocks and submerge them in 4 to 7 feet of water. Donated trees will be accepted until Jan. 13 at Creve Coeur Lake and at Lake 34 in the August A. Busch Conservation Area.