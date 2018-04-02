UT Officials to Discuss Big 12 Membership

AUSTIN, TX. - The University of Texas Board of Regents will meet in a special session Monday to discuss the school's future in the Big 12 athletic conference.

An agenda of the meeting states UT System administrators will hold a telephone conference call, which is closed to the public, at 3:00 pm to discuss "action regarding potential legal issues related to athletic conference membership and contracting."

Administrators will then hold an open meeting, but the same issue will be discussed.

University of Oklahoma officials will also hold meetings to discuss their Big 12 future on Monday.