Utah Jazz Sign DeMarre Carroll

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Jazz general manager Kevin O'Connor announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with free-agent forward DeMarre Carroll. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Carroll originally began the 2011-12 NBA season with the Denver Nuggets. He is expected to join the Jazz prior to practice Thursday morning.

A 6-8, 212-pound forward out of Missouri, Carroll appeared in four games earlier this season with Denver, averaging 3.0 points in 5.3 minutes before being waived on February 4. Carroll split the 2010-11 campaign between the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He also appeared in six games (all starts) last season with the Dakota Wizards of the NBA Development League, averaging 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. Originally selected by Memphis in the first round (27th overall) of the 2009 NBA Draft, Carroll spent portions of two seasons with the Grizzlies before being traded to the Rockets on February 24, 2011.

The 25-year-old Birmingham, Ala., native finished his collegiate career at Missouri after spending two years at Vanderbilt. As a senior in 2008-09, he led Missouri to its first Big 12 Tournament title in 16 seasons and a trip to the 2009 NCAA Elite Eight, earning Big 12 Tournament MVP and NCAA All-West Region honors. The forward averaged 16.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his final season with the Tigers. Carroll is the nephew of Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson.