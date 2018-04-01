Utility Regulator In Question

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri utilities regulator is facing accusations that he privately discussed a multi-million dollar rate case with an electric company executive. Public Service Commissioner Lin Appling denies that anything improper occurred. Appling toured a Kansas City Power and Light plant several months ago with the utility's vice president of regulatory affairs. Appling mentioned the tour while questioning the executive last week during a hearing on the power company's request for a 45 million dollar annual rate increase. State law bars utility regulators from privately discussing rate cases with witnesses. Attorneys representatives consumers claim Appling may have violated that law.