Uzbekistan Man Sentenced in Human Trafficking Case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The man who admitted to managing a large labor racketeering enterprise out of Kansas City has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.



Thirty-two-year-old Abrorkhodja Askarkhodjaev was sentenced Monday in what prosecutors say was a 14-state human trafficking ring. The 32-year-old Uzbekistan native pleaded guilty in October to four charges, after originally facing more than 100 counts.



The Kansas City Star reports that he will be deported when his sentence is completed.



Prosecutors say the ring lured foreigners to Kansas City by promising good jobs but turned them into slave workers who were threatened with deportation if they complained. The scheme made more than $6 million.



Eleven other people were charged in the case, which prosecutors say was one of the largest labor racketeering schemes ever uncovered.