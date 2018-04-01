VA Hospital Holds Veteran Ceremony

COLUMBIA - The Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. The event took place in the hospital's second floor auditorium. People of all ages gathered to pray, listen to speakers, and remember those who served in many different armed conflicts.

Dr. Michael Wilson, medical director of the Truman VA Community Living Center, was the featured speaker at the event. Wilson said that, after his experiences in the service and in serving veterans everyday, honoring solders is something that should happen even without an official holiday. Students from Columbia Public Schools were also honored for their award-winning essays on what makes veterans special.