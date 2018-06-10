VAC Provides Fund for Mobile Home Park Residents

COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center announced Tuesday it will establish a fund to assist residents for the Regency and El Ray mobile home parks.

Contributions from individuals and groups helped establish the fund to help the residents transition to new housing.

VAC welcomes any additional donations. They can be sent to the VAC at 403A Vandiver Driver, Columbia, MO 65202, or sent online at the VAC website.