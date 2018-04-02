Vacant Missouri House seat special election date set for August 8

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - A special election for a vacant central Missouri House seat that covers a portion of Columbia and Ashland is set for Aug. 8.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon announced the election date during one of his final days in office on Friday.

On Monday, he'll be replaced by Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

The vacant House seat was held by Rep. Caleb Jones (R-Columbia). He's leaving the House to work as Greitens' deputy chief of staff.