Vaccines with Mercury Discussed

The hearing discussed the medical concerns many have with mercury in vaccines. Lujene Clark is the president of a group called "No Mercury."

She has a personal connection with the fight.



"As the mother of a mercury-poisoned child, who reached his toxic-tipping level at seven and a half, the risk of harming a child outweighs cost to mothers every day of the week," Clark said.

Experts came from across the country to speak about the effects of mercury on the body.

"We're finding that even tiny doses of mercury cause major immune effects to the system," said MU professor, Dr. Al Barrier.

Thimerosal acts as a preservative to prevent contamination in multiple vials. But opponents say it all comes down to money.

"Well, I personally say that, our first and highest priority from a public health stand point is to provide the safest possible vaccine, not the most profitable," said Clark.

The FDA is working to remove thimerosal from vaccines in the future. As of April first of this year, Missouri Law will prohibit giving vaccines with more than trace amounts of mercury to pregnant women and children under the age of three.