Val Kilmer Brings One-Man Show to Fulton

FULTON - Mark Twain fans from across Mid-Missouri are in for a treat.

Actor Val Kilmer is bringing his one-man show called "Citizen Twain" from Los Angeles to William Woods University. Kilmer starred in the 1995 film Batman Forever.

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Dulany Hall on the William Woods University campus.

Tickets are $50 and seats are limited.

Kilmer will also deliver the William Woods commencement address on May 5.