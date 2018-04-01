Valencia Activated Off The DL

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Royals activated Danny Valencia off the disabled list Sunday and started him at third base against the Seattle Mariners.

Valencia went on the disabled list June 1 with a muscle strain in his left hand. He hit .246 with one home run and seven RBIs in 20 games before the injury. He went 3 for 11 with a home run, three walks in three rehab games with Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals optioned right-hander Louis Coleman, who was 1-0 with a 6.41 ERA in 18 relief appearances, to Omaha. The Royals are going with a 12-man pitching staff with Coleman's demotion.