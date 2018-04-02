Valley Park Aldermen Fire City Attorney

VALLEY PARK (AP) - Valley Park's embattled mayor is still on the job, but the city attorney is not.

Aldermen in the St. Louis County town voted unanimously Monday to fire City Attorney Eric Martin. Meanwhile, Mayor Nathan Grellner missed another meeting.

Grellner is under fire after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in nearby Byrnes Mill, which was followed by news that the mayor had made about $5,000 worth of questionable purchases on the city's credit card.

Martin was criticized by some residents who believed that he tried to cover up what they believe was Grellner's misuse of public funds.

Grellner has attended just one aldermanic meeting since February. He has claimed he is under a high amount of stress.