Valley Park Mayor Under Scrutiny After Arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The mayor of Valley Park in suburban St. Louis is hospitalized with exhaustion following a skirmish with police in a nearby city.

Mayor Nathan Grellner was stopped by Byrnes Mill police for speeding on Tuesday. Authorities say Grellner tried to flee the scene then struggled with police, who used pepper spray to subdue him and put a mask on him to prevent him, they say, from spitting at them.

Valley Park City Attorney Eric Martin says Grellner checked himself into a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/MR9yJT ) reports that Grellner hasn't attended a meeting of Valley Park aldermen since February, offering various excuses.

Grellner's friend, Ed Sidwell, told the newspaper that Grellner has been under stress at the family business, Valley Park Elevator and Hardware store.