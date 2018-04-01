Vandalism reported at St. Louis police building

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating the vandalism of electrical work at the construction site for the department's 4th precinct headquarters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the building was damaged over the weekend. Police officials say someone turned off electricity inside the building before damaging a circuit box, wiring and cables installed by a subcontractor. Spools of wire were also reported missing.

The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning. Police say plumbing, carpentry and other areas of construction weren't affected. No tools or other materials were reported stolen.

Police haven't released a motive in the vandalism. No arrests have been reported.