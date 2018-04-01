Vandals Hit Ashland Park

"Well we're trying to ask for citizen's help," Sgt. Robert Wescott from the Ashland Police Department said. "If you see something suspicious, or things that just doesn't look right, give us a call, we'll come check it out. If you see acts are going on, please report it, we can't be everywhere at once."

A park shelter had 10 of the 11 tables either flipped over or flipped on their sides, and city officials said it will cost more than $1,000 to repair the damages.

Citizens of Ashland have already started to pitch in help.

"Since this story has come out, we have had some citizens already donate some money to make the repairs to those park benches," Eftink said.

For now, the repairs will have to wait, as most of the city employees are busy with removing this week's snow.

The Ashland Police have not yet found the vandals, but they do have a few leads.