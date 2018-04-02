Vandals wreak dismay for Missouri school district

NEOSHO - Officials are adding up the costs of damage done by vandals at a southwest Missouri high school just days before the start of classes.

The Neosho Daily News reports the damage was discovered early Monday in the agriculture building and a trailer at Neosho High School. Assistant superintendent Tim Crawley says windows and skylights were broken, computer stations were tipped over, laptop computers were left in pieces and fire extinguishers were sprayed.

Crawley says more damage was found Tuesday morning outside the school, where the baseball press box and the football concession stand were burglarized.

The vandalism left the district's maintenance crews scrambling to get the high school cleaned up before classes began Wednesday.