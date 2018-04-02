Vargas inaugurated as Southeast Missouri State president

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Southeast Missouri State University's new president says colleges and universities need to remove obstacles in the way of student success.

Carlos Vargas-Aburto was inaugurated Thursday as the Cape Girardeau-based university's 18th president, though he's been on the job since last July.

The Southeast Missourian says Vargas told the crowd that he enjoys interacting with students, meeting with at least one group of students every week to learn what they are thinking.

Board of Regents president Jay Knudtson says Vargas has a "unique sense of humility."