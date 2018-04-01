Vargas roughed up for 5 runs, Royals Lose to Angels in 10

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Collin Cowgill hit a two-run double in a five-run fifth inning against Jason Vargas, and a Los Angeles Angels split squad beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday.

Vargas retired the side in order in the first, but then allowed nine of the next 13 batters to reach base - eight hits and a walk. The left-hander pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the third, getting Kyle Kubitza to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

Efren Navarro doubled in the second and had three hits for Los Angeles. Kubitza homered in the sixth and also had three hits.

Nick Tropeano, who is competing for the fifth slot in the rotation, yielded two unearned runs and four hits in 3 1-3 innings.

Kendrys Morales and Matt Fields homered for the Royals. Fields' three-run shot in the seventh tied it.

Daniel Robertson had a sacrifice fly in the 10th for the go-ahead run.