Vargas Throws Seven Scoreless Innings, Royals Win 4-0

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, July 02 2014 Jul 2, 2014 Wednesday, July 02, 2014 6:26:07 PM CDT July 02, 2014 in Sports
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Kansas City Royals have played well away from home. They're consistently capable of winning with only a couple of runs.

If they can keep this up for the summer, they'll probably be right there in the pennant race at the end.

Jason Vargas threw seven scoreless innings, Raul Ibanez homered in his second game for Kansas City and the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Wednesday.

"We've been running the ball out there and doing a good job of keeping our team in the ballgame, and when we're not the boys are stepping up and keeping us in the ballgame," Vargas said. "So we've got a good combo going on right now."

Vargas (8-3) allowed four singles and two walks while striking out five, allowing only two runners from a diluted Twins lineup to reach second base. Only five of their 21 outs against him were outfield flies.

"He's got all the pitches," Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Mike Moustakas and Jarrod Dyson hit RBI singles in the second inning against Kevin Correia (4-10), and that was all Vargas needed. With Joe Mauer missing, placed on the disabled list before the game because of a strained muscle on his right side, the Twins didn't cause Vargas any trouble. They were shut out for the sixth time this season and lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

"Obviously you have to score to win," said Correia, the league leader in losses. "It's tough. It's a good pitching staff they have. It's going to happen."

With rookie Yordano Ventura and now Danny Duffy joining the veteran trio of Vargas, James Shields and Jeremy Guthrie, who are all in the top 10 in the league in innings pitched, the Royals have a deep rotation. They've pitched well enough to make up for substandard seasons by several key hitters.

Vargas improved to 4-1 in his last eight starts, seven of which have counted as quality: six innings or more and three runs or less. Vargas also became the first Royals left-hander to win eight games or more before the All-Star break since Chris George in 2003.

"I thought he was splendid," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He was pretty much in complete control."

The 42-year-old Ibanez signed Monday with the Royals, the team that first gave him a regular spot in the lineup all the way back in 2001. He had two hits and two runs in this game, including the solo shot to right field in the eighth. Ibanez was released by the Los Angeles Angels last month.

Eric Hosmer, who walked three times, added an RBI single in the ninth inning for insurance.

The Royals won their fifth straight road series. After losing eight of 12 following a 10-game winning streak, Vargas put them back on track.

"Just typical Vargas, just going out, working, throwing strikes, letting his defense work," Hosmer said. "He really knows his game plan when he's out there."

Correia lowered his ERA to 4.95, the only time he's had that mark under 5.00 since his first start of the year, after surrendering six hits and two walks in six innings while striking out three. The right-hander completed exactly six innings for the fifth consecutive turn, and he has allowed two runs or fewer in four of those starts.

But the second inning was the one that hurt, when five batters reached. He struck out Billy Butler to finish the frame with the bases loaded.

NOTES: The Royals swapped RH relievers Wednesday, calling up Casey Coleman from Triple-A Omaha and sending down rookie Michael Mariot, who gave up five runs Tuesday in his second appearance in as many days. ... Chris Parmelee played 1B and batted third for Mauer. He had two hits and stretched his hitting streak to a career-long 12 straight games. ... One of the runners to reach second base for the Twins was Sam Fuld, who was originally ruled out on a steal attempt to end the fifth inning. Gardenhire challenged the call, which was overturned. Gardenhire is 9 for 19 on challenges this season. ... With a rest day for Royals CF Lorenzo Cain, SS Alcides Escobar batted leadoff for the first time this season. ... The Royals have Thursday off before a three-game series in Cleveland against the Indians. The Twins host the New York Yankees for a four-game series.

 

More News

Grid
List

Keytesville community surprises soldier
Keytesville community surprises soldier
KEYTESVILLE - Family and friends surprised a soldier Saturday morning after his return home from overseas. Brandon Brown wanted... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:39:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down
Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down
PARIS (CNN) - The person who stabbed five people in Paris on Saturday night, killing one, yelled the Arabic phrase... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman goes from addict to role-model
Jefferson City woman goes from addict to role-model
JEFFERSON CITY - Heather Gieck started the Healing House and New Beginnings in Jefferson City to save women addicted to... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Museum holds annual military history day
Museum holds annual military history day
JEFFERSON CITY - Veterans, families and members of the National Guard came out to the fourth annual Military History Day... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 3:08:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Fulton man dies in single-car crash
Fulton man dies in single-car crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Alexander McDonald, of Fulton, died early Saturday morning in a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 1:38:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation
Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens sent a letter Friday to the Senate saying his five appointees to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:39:00 AM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Capital City Farmers Market moves indoors for year-round service
Capital City Farmers Market moves indoors for year-round service
JEFFERSON CITY – The Capital City Farmers Market cut the ribbon on its new location Saturday, officially signifying its move... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield residents question plan to pay another town for police patrols
New Bloomfield residents question plan to pay another town for police patrols
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some residents of New Bloomfield have doubts about a plan to make up for their lack of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 7:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
KINGDOM CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 Westbound at about mile marker 150 Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Prom King's unlikely date steals spotlight
Prom King's unlikely date steals spotlight
MORGAN COUNTY- Over the past 12 years the boys at Morgan County R-1 School have kept an ongoing joke alive.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment that would require that only U.S. citizens be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 4:10:39 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week
Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will help raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 3:36:04 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
SPRINGFIELD - David Stoecker says he has lived a life of addiction in order to escape the pain of an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime
FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:51:05 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri
Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri
AURORA (AP) — A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:47:17 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Applebee's is suing a franchise owner in the Kansas City area after the closure of a restaurant... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:40:02 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

City leaders mull possible parking fee at Columbia Regional Airport
City leaders mull possible parking fee at Columbia Regional Airport
COLUMBIA - The free parking at Columbia Regional Airport is a highly-touted perk, but one city councilman proposed an overnight... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Mid-missouri donations to benefit communities in Nicaragua
Mid-missouri donations to benefit communities in Nicaragua
COLUMBIA - Local service groups spent their Friday packing a semi truck trailer full of supplies to help people nearly... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 1:32:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 74°
9am 77°
10am 79°
11am 81°