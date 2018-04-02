Vehicle Assault Injures Man

The victim received injuries to his foot. Neighbors said he spent the day at a local hospital.

The assault happened just before 3 a.m. on Chris Drive.

The suspect vehicle is described as a "boxy style" four-door Buick with a broken rear window.

After the suspect vehicle struck the victim witnesses say the vehicle circled the block and then ran into another vehicle sitting on Catherine Drive, injuring the twenty-four-year-old woman inside.

One neighbor said the whole mess woke her up.

"I woke up at the end and my friend was laying on the ground, he was hit," said Elethia Blair a Chris Drive resident."He was hurt real bad."

The neighbor also said the incident happened after two men argued.

Police are still investigating the case.Anyone with information about this crime can call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 875-1111 or crime stoppers at 875-tips.