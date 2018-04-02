Vehicle Catches Fire on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - A vehice fire backed up highway 63 southboud traffic Monday afternoon when a Ford Explorer caught fire from mechanical errors.

The woman driving pulled over and got out before flames engulfed the car. She was not hurt.

The highway patrol officers and 10 southern Boone County Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

Traffic was backed up for more than five miles before the scene was cleaned up.